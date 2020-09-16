Tom Oates: Big Ten finally gets football right after earlier wrong

Although the slings and arrows are still flying — rightly so, in some cases — the COP/C made the correct call Wednesday when it voted unanimously to resume the football season in late October. It was the right decision for right now, anyway.

To be sure, the Big Ten also made the correct call six weeks ago when it determined playing football wouldn't be safe for the participants. Given what we knew at the time, it wouldn't have been safe.

But if this six-month pandemic has taught us anything, it is nothing stays the same for very long. We learn more about the disease and the pandemic daily, causing experts to routinely change their beliefs and approaches.

The mistake the Big Ten made six weeks ago was making a final decision to cancel fall football long before it was forced to make that call. Instead of waiting until more information on the disease and the course of the pandemic was available, the COP/C jumped the gun.

Things have changed, however. Facing an ever-tightening deadline of playing enough games this fall to give the players a quality season and to potentially qualify a team for the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten followed the most recent advice of its medical people and decided to proceed with an eight-game regular season starting Oct. 24 and ending with a conference playoff round Dec. 19.