Tom Oates: Battle with COVID-19 pandemic mostly won in sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: Tom Oates, who recently retired as a full-time columnist, returns today with the first of what will be occasional columns for the State Journal.

The idea that art imitates life has been around since Aristotle.

The notion that sports imitates life is playing out as we speak.

As the major sports in the United States attempt to start or restart their seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused more than 175,000 American deaths and altered our daily lives, it has become painfully clear what is happening in sports is a microcosm of what is happening in society.

Who knows? We might even learn a thing or two from how sports leagues are battling the coronavirus outbreak and, in some cases, finding success doing it. At the very least, the sports world is providing a list of the dos and don’ts in how to battle a pandemic.