Tom Oates: Barry Alvarez undoubtedly brought much-needed swagger to UW

"I describe Wisconsin as one of the best athletic programs in the country, one of the most consistent athletic programs in the country, one where a lot of people would like to be," Alvarez said, proudly.

He has every reason to be proud. UW's athletic department was a mom-and-pop operation in 1990 and Richter and Alvarez shepherded it into the 21st century. Both knew the necessary first step in any revival was winning in football and Alvarez's team won the Big Ten title and the Rose Bowl by his fourth season. Success in football gave the athletic department the financial wherewithal to improve many of its other programs.

Over the 31 years, Alvarez taught UW two valuable lessons, ones that should never be forgotten.

As a coach, his first job was to lock up the best high school players from the state. Instead of swinging and missing on the top national recruits, he brought in players with high character and a passion for both the game and the Badgers, making UW a developmental program featuring mature, physical athletes who could compete with the high-profile recruits and big-time programs.

It has become a formula for winning at UW in more than football, too. UW's extremely successful men's basketball program has taken virtually the same approach over the last 25 years.