Two seasons ago, the University of Wisconsin football team faced a brutal schedule.
Seven of its 14 opponents were ranked in the top 12 at the time UW played them, leading to predictions of gloom and doom.
Last season, it was just the opposite.
The schedule was subject to national ridicule throughout the College Football Playoff selection process as the Badgers played only two ranked teams during the regular season — No. 25 Iowa and No. 19 Michigan — and both games were at Camp Randall Stadium.
However, by surpassing preseason expectations in both seasons — going 11-3 in 2016 and 13-1 in 2017 — the Badgers clearly have learned how to tune out the schedule noise.
“I think it’s something every year where it’s either really good or it’s really bad,” linebacker T.J. Edwards said. “There’s nothing that we can do or say to change that. It is what it is. I think we attack our schedules year in and year out and just take it one week at a time.”
This year, UW’s schedule falls somewhere in between the last two. Unfortunately, you’ll have a hard time convincing the Camp Randall ticket-buyers of that because the seven-game home schedule might be the weakest in school history.
When UW opens the season with a non-conference game against Western Kentucky tonight at Camp Randall, it will be ranked fourth in the nation and awash in expectations. Between their experienced, star-studded offense and a tradition of excellence on their retooled defense, the Badgers are a trendy pick to crash the CFP party this season.
Still, the unappealing home schedule illustrates perfectly what might be UW’s biggest obstacle to winning the West Division title, getting back to the Big Ten Conference Championship Game and making the playoffs for the first time: Its five Big Ten road opponents are probably the five best teams on its schedule. Should the Badgers repeat last year’s 12-0 regular season, they will have earned it because their schedule is considerably more challenging.
Just not at home.
Not one of UW’s home opponents — Western Kentucky, New Mexico, BYU, Nebraska, Illinois, Rutgers and Minnesota — had a winning record in 2017. Their combined record was 28-58 and only Western Kentucky went to a bowl.
The road games are just the opposite. Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State and Purdue are all had winning records in 2017. Their combined record was 44-21, including 4-1 in bowl games.
If you’re looking for a silver lining in the road schedule, UW has shown itself to be good in hostile environments, going 13-1 in true road games during coach Paul Chryst’s three seasons. The Badgers will need that trend to continue when tackling this season’s road schedule, which has two teams considered potential playoff contenders in Penn State (ranked 10th in the preseason poll) and Michigan (14th). Northwestern and Iowa also received votes in the poll.
“It’s exciting to go back to Michigan or go to Penn State for me,” Edwards said. “It’s fun to play there, so it’ll be exciting.”
UW fans can’t exactly say the same about the roster of teams that will come to Camp Randall this fall. BYU, which was supposed to be the non-conference headliner when the schedule was assembled, went 4-9 in 2017, its worst record in 47 years. All four Big Ten home opponents will open the season with quarterbacks who weren’t even in the program a year ago. Nebraska, Rutgers and Minnesota are starting true freshmen and Illinois is starting a grad transfer who is on his fourth school in five years.
Although it’s not evident this season, UW fans usually get some bang for the buck during Big Ten play. Unfortunately, they’ve grown accustomed to unattractive home non-conference schedules.
UW is one of seven teams from Power Five conferences that don’t play a non-conference game against another Power Five opponent this year. If fact, the last time a Power Five non-conference opponent showed up at Camp Randall was Oregon State in 2011. Worse, the next team from a Power Five conference other than the Big Ten scheduled to play in Madison is Washington State in 2022.
A win tonight would give UW 40 consecutive non-conference victories at Camp Randall, which would be the fifth-longest non-conference home win streak of any FBS team in the modern era (since 1946). Of the 39 straight wins, however, only four were against teams from Power Five conferences — North Carolina in 2003, Washington State in 2007, Arizona State in 2010 and Oregon State in 2011.
If you want to spin the home schedule in a positive way, you can look at it like this: The Badgers almost certainly will be 7-0 at home, which means if they go 3-2 on the road they will probably make it back to the Big Ten final for the third straight year.
But UW’s sights are set much higher than that. The Badgers have already experienced some turmoil, losing two defensive ends to injury in June, suspending two wide receivers in August and seeing their most experienced cornerback transfer this week, but this is a program that has largely been impervious to distractions.
Assuming the offense goes from good to great and the defense remains competitive despite having six starters who didn’t play a down of defense last year, UW should be in the mix for a Big Ten title. It won’t be easy, though, especially on the road.