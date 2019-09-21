...HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY
NIGHT...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN,
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN,
DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, AND ROCK. IN SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH,
AND WAUKESHA.
* THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
* POTENTIAL FOR TRAINING SHOWERS AND STORMS WITH HIGH RAIN RATES
PRODUCING RAINFALL FROM 2 TO 3 INCHES. THE HEAVIEST RAIN IS
EXPECTED VERY LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY.
* SOME ROADWAYS MAY BECOME FLOODED AND POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS FOR
TRAVEL.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun forces a fumble after hitting Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson in the fourth quarter of the Badgers' 35-14 win over the Wolverines on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Two dominant, season-opening victories against overmatched opponents were in the past and 11th-ranked Michigan was in the immediate future when University of Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr was asked if he, like many across the nation, wondered how good the 13th-ranked UW football team was.
“I don’t wonder how good we are, I know how good we are," Orr said Monday. "I’m moreso eager to show everybody else how good we are. Ever since my time here, nobody really I guess believes in what we do. They downplay the big wins and they up-play the losses. I’m moreso eager to show the whole nation what we can do, how good we truly are so we can finally get some type of respect."
Consider the nation showed. Consider the respect earned.
OK, maybe not that last part, because respect always comes grudgingly for UW. But the Badgers made a powerful statement Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, dominating a talented Michigan team from the start before easing off the gas late in a thoroughly impressive 35-14 victory.
Seldom has a 3-0 record looked so good at UW. Late in the third quarter, the Badgers held a 35-0 lead over the Wolverines and had outscored their three opponents 145-0. But drubbing South Florida and Central Michigan don't ring the bell nationally, drubbing Michigan does. At least it should.
"Going into this game, no one wanted to tell us we were the best defense in the nation, no one wanted to tell us we have the best O-line, the best running back in the nation," linebacker Zack Baun said. "And I loved that quote by Chris. I think this was the statement that we do have the best team in the nation."
Maybe not the best, but at this point UW can comfortably replace Michigan as one of the teams that has a chance to reach the College Football Playoff. Sure, there's a long, difficult Big Ten schedule ahead, but the Badgers showed Saturday how good they have become in the wake of a disappointing 8-5 season.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) scores on a 24-yard run in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) scores on a 24-yard run in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) on a 72-yard run in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) walks off the field after beating Michigan. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-14.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) walks off the field after beating Michigan. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-14.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) scrambles during the 1st quarter. Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) pressured. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) is knocked out of bounds by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins (20) in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) looking for receivers in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Tarik Black (7) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Deron Harrell (8), and linebacker Chris Orr (54) in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes for a 72-yard touchdown in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Christian Turner (3) after a 1st quarter catch. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) after making a tackle of Michigan Wolverines running back Christian Turner (3) after a 1st quarter catch. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) is stopped short of the goal line in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) is stopped short of the goal line in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) is tackled on a 2nd quarter run. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) and Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) celebrate a 1st quarter first down catch by Cephus. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) is knocked out of bounds short of the end zone in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) after a 1-yard run for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers safety Eric Burrell (25) celebrates is 2nd quarter interception with teammates. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) breaks a tackle of Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jordan Anthony (34) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) scores on a 24-yard run in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) sacks Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson (2) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Zach Charbonnet (24) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-14.
Wisconsin Badgers safety Eric Burrell (25) tackles Michigan Wolverines quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (10) after a 3rd quarter run. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-14.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Bradrick Shaw (7) rushes in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-14.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Bradrick Shaw (7) after a 4th quarter run. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-14.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Tyler Johnson (59) pressures Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson (2) in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-14.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) causes a fumble after hitting Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson (2) in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-14.
Indeed, the enormous strides they've made since last season were evident. Michigan lost several defensive stars to the NFL but otherwise was the same team that routed UW 38-13 last year.
This time, Jonathan Taylor became the first UW back to rush for 200 yards against Michigan, rolling for 203 on 23 carries despite missing the second quarter with leg cramps. This time, quarterback Jack Coan and his receivers gave UW the passing attack it needed to keep Michigan's defense honest. This time, UW crushed the life out of Michigan's running attack, limiting it to 40 yards on 19 carries. This time, UW's secondary spotted Michigan one big play — a 68-yard catch and run by Ronnie Bell on the very first snap — and then clamped down on the Wolverines' NFL-bound wide receivers until the outcome was decided.
"I think we made a good statement," said cornerback Faion Hicks, who ran down Bell at the 7 to keep Michigan out of the end zone. "I think we made a statement that this is one of the best teams in the country. I think we made a statement as far as being the best defense and being a really good team. That was a really good team that we beat. I just hope the whole nation understands that this is a really good football team."
Good luck with that. Much of the national discussion this week will center on how much Michigan has underachieved in coach Jim Harbaugh's five seasons there. But the lasting impression from Saturday's game is that UW was a better coached, more talented team than Michigan.
Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Under Harbaugh, Michigan recruits off the same rack as Ohio State, but the Badgers gave up nothing to the Wolverines in terms of speed, skill, physicality and depth. UW manhandled Michigan between the tackles and more than matched its athleticism on the perimeter. UW gave up two late touchdown passes, but that 35-0 score had to cause some ripples across the nation.
"We were playing our football and if we do, that's what's going to happen," offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen said. "You can't predict that, but it's awesome to do it. Our defense shut out two teams in a row and I wasn't shocked that they were doing it again. We had some misfortunes on defense later on (in the game), but I'm excited. I'm excited for this whole team — offense, defense — and how we just play together."
It was hard not to be excited Saturday.
Josh Gattis, Michigan's new offensive coordinator, brought his "speed in space" approach to Madison and, while there was speed out there, there wasn't much space thanks to a UW defense that plays faster than it did last year. The most telling statistic? Michigan was 0-for-10 on third-down conversions.
On offense, UW set the tone early, bullying Michigan with runs by Taylor and going for it when facing fourth downs against a defense that dominated it last season. The most impressive part was that UW didn't change its approach one bit when Taylor left the game.
"There's always talk that (people) don't give us enough credit," Van Lanen said. "I don't care. It just shows what kind of team we are and we're going to keep doing this every week and we're going to to try and build off every week. We don't really look at anything outside of our team. Our goal every week is just to kick the butt of anyone in front of us and prepare as hard as we can. It showed today."
Saturday, the Badgers showed that they are for real.
Bucky!
Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!
Stay connected to Badger sports with our FREE daily email featuring all of our Wisconsin athletics content, delivered straight to your inbox!
Tom Oates has been part of the Wisconsin State Journal sports department since 1980 and became its editorial voice in 1996, traversing the state and country to bring readers a Madison perspective on the biggest sports stories of the day.