Tom Oates: Badgers prove mettle with dominant showing against Wolverines after COVID-19 hiatus

Even though freshman quarterback sensation Graham Mertz looked more human than he did in his exceptional starting debut, the rest of the Badgers players and coaches made sure everyone knew that they didn't spend their COVID-mandated sabbatical sitting on their hands or feeling sorry for themselves.

The Badgers executed on both sides of the ball like they never missed a practice or a game in pushing their record to 2-0 and dropping Michigan to 1-3. Instead of letting their attention wander while idle, they kept their momentum. It takes a special program to maintain its approach after such a disappointing pause to its season. Even short-handed, the Badgers didn't miss a beat.

"It was a good night," coach Paul Chryst said. "I'm really proud of the way that everyone worked through what we've gone through. It was great to get back to playing, but I thought the coaches put together a heck of a plan and, most importantly, the players made it come to life. I thought they did a nice job of just starting fast — obviously the (two) takeaways were huge — and playing complementary football. ... A lot of guys contributed. That's what we thought coming in was that it was going to take everyone's effort. I think we got a lot of effort out of a ton of guys. But I'm proud of the way not just they handled the night but how they've handled the last three weeks or so."