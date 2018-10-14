ANN ARBOR, Mich. − It was the strength of the University of Wisconsin football team going into the season and, after five games, it remained the Badgers' greatest strength.
Except that UW's offense hadn't been nearly as good as people thought it would be after losing only one full-time starter from last season.
On Saturday night at Michigan Stadium, in a game that would either extend or extinguish UW's hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff, that simply had to change.
The Badgers had nowhere to turn to besides than an offense that had played fitfully all season. With a wounded defense that was inexperienced to begin with and was losing players every week, 15th-ranked UW figured to need offense, and plenty of it, to beat 12th-ranked Michigan at The Big House, especially since the Wolverines have discovered the wonders of having a legitimate quarterback this season.
Defense has carried UW for five seasons, but that was expected to change this season. With UW returning what looked like an embarrassment of riches on offense, it was time for the unit to carry the load for a defense that had lost seven starters, to put pressure on the opponent's offense by putting up some big numbers, to control the ball and the game.
And why not? The line returned intact, including three players who earned all-America status in 2017. Tailback Jonathan Taylor was coming off a freshman season in which he just missed 2,000 rushing yards. Quarterback Alex Hornibrook was entering his third season as the starter. And the receiving corps − wide receivers and tight ends − was as deep as UW has had in years, though losing wide receiver Quintez Cephus to suspension and tight end Zander Neuville to injury thinned the ranks a bit.
Having all that potential firepower was a new development for the Badgers since coach Paul Chryst returned in 2015. UW had the wherewithal to field its best and most versatile offense since the 2011 team led by Chryst as offensive coordinator.
Through the first five games, however, UW's offense never really clicked. Oh, there were promising signs. Taylor was leading the nation in rushing yards per game and Hornibrook had cut down on his interceptions. Unfortunately, UW was never able to turn that promise into a dominating performance due to a preponderance of untimely mistakes.
The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Michigan Wolverines 38-13 on Saturday night at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
With the stakes ramped up against Michigan, so was the challenge. The Wolverines had the best defense UW faced last season and have been even better this season, leading the nation by allowing only 230.5 yards per game. Featuring a dynamic front seven and a fast secondary, Michigan didn't look like the kind of defense that a sputtering offense could get well against and it wasn't.
UW's offensive malaise continued Saturday as the Badgers dropped a sobering, 38-13 decision to the Wolverines. At 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten Conference, UW can still win the West Division and make a third consecutive appearance in the Big Ten championship game. But anything beyond that is no longer on the table after a game that was basically a playoff-elimination game for both teams.
UW had only one real offensive highlight against the Wolverines. After Michigan took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter, the Badgers responded with a four-play 71-yard touchdown drive. The big plays were the last two, a 23-yard run by Taylor on which Chryst put two reserve linemen in the slot as tight ends followed by Kendric Pryor's 33-yard jet sweep for a touchdown.
After that? Zilch. UW couldn't control the ball, run it consistently or throw it at all.
The Badgers ran only 49 plays compared to 69 for the Wolverines, an uncharacteristic ratio for them. That left the defense on the field way too long and it finally collapsed in the second half.
UW ran for 102 yards on 17 carries in the first half, which was more than Michigan usually gives up in a game. But Chryst seemed to lack any confidence in his passing game, not that it gave him any reason to. Quarterback Alex Hornibrook was 3-for-7 for 25 yards in the opening half, including an interception when he threw the ball up for grabs.
It only got worse in the second half as Hornibrook went 0-for-3 in the third quarter before throwing a pick-six that gave Michigan a 31-7 lead and sealed UW's fate early in the fourth quarter. Hornibrook finished 7-for-20 for 100 yards, but 63 of the yards came on two desperation heaves late in the fourth quarter.
"I think there were a lot of things we could have done better and I’m not going to sit here and make excuses or complain about anything," Hornibrook said. "We just got beat today. We knew what they were going to play, they played that and they just beat us."
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Jason Galloway collected some of the best tweets after the Wisconsin Badgers fell to the Michigan Wolverines,…
As for what made the passing game struggle, Hornibrook said, "There’s a lot of things, I think, starting with myself. I know I can be better. And I think everybody else on the offense and on the team can say that as well."
The complete futility in the passing game turned UW into an unarmed team against the best defense it will face all year. It also led to the Badgers' first double-digit loss since the 2015 opener against Alabama, Chryst's first game, and the painful reality that unless UW finds a reliable passing game, it won't be able to compete with top teams such as Michigan.