Jack Coan photo

Quarterback Jack Coan completed 10 of 17 passes for just 108 yards in the Badgers' loss at Ohio State on Oct. 26. For the season, Coan has passed for 1,491 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions. 

 JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

When it comes to the University of Wisconsin's sputtering offense, there is no rest for the weary.

Well, technically that's not correct. The 16th-ranked Badgers did have a bye week to relax and reflect prior to Saturday's Big Ten Conference West Division elimination game against 18th-ranked Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium.

Other than that, however, UW's offense faces a familiar task. Another game, another great defense, which is a problem for an offense trying to fix itself on the fly.

After opening the Big Ten season with 487 yards and 35 points against Michigan, UW's offense bogged down against some of the nation's toughest defenses. Including Michigan, which is ranked seventh nationally in total defense, and Iowa, which is ranked one spot higher than Michigan, UW will face current top-20 defenses in four of its first six Big Ten games. And Northwestern's defense, which is 36th, is also in the top 30 percent.

With the running game slowed and the passing game unable to consistently compensate, the Badgers have dropped their last two games after a 6-0 start. Both Illinois, which has the 67th-ranked defense, and Ohio State, which is ranked second, used quickness, penetration and plenty of bodies near the line of scrimmage to limit UW tailback Jonathan Taylor. They dared UW to throw, pressured quarterback Jack Coan and the Badgers couldn't get enough done in the passing game to win.

Now along comes Iowa, which plays a less aggressive style than UW has seen but looks like every Iowa defense for the last 20 years — physical, hard-nosed and well-coached. In addition to ranking sixth in total defense, the Hawkeyes are third in scoring defense, eighth in rushing defense and 13th in pass efficiency defense. Those aren't quite Ohio State numbers, but they're not far off.

If the Badgers are going to win their final four games and have a chance to make the Big Ten title game, they'll have to show they used the bye week for more than resting up. They've got to change some things on offense because what they're doing isn't working consistently against elite Big Ten defenses — like Iowa's.

From the sound of things, balancing the offense was the buzzword the last two weeks.

"You want to be balanced; you want to utilize your personnel to your best," offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said. "Regardless of if you had a bye week or not, you think, 'OK, what's working well? What's not? If we're making changes, what changes do you make? Is it personnel? Is it player for player? Is is personnel groups, with different packages taking the field? Is it a different concept? Is it just cleaning up something that you're doing where you can get better at it if you rep it in practice?' You beat yourself up in about a million different ways. But the idea is you want to help this group be at their best, and we're at our best I think when we're balanced, when we're playing off the run with the pass, when we're playing off the pass with the run. We need to get back to that."

That doesn't mean the Badgers need a 50-50 split between the run and pass. Instead, they need to make the run and the pass work in concert.

UW is passing on 37 percent of its snaps, which is in the same ballpark as the previous three seasons. The problem is Big Ten defenses have become even more daring in committing players to stop the run and UW isn't making them pay by passing effectively.

One issue is inconsistency on the line, which has started four players at right guard and three at left guard as the coaches search for players to claim those spots. Another issue is opponents are stoning the run on early downs and UW is finding itself in more third-and-longs than usual.

The most frustrating part is that UW hasn't been able to take advantage of stacked boxes to move through the air despite having a quarterback who has thrown only two interceptions and the deepest group of proven wide receivers anyone can remember. The best way to balance out the offense is to make more of a commitment to getting the ball to that quartet of wide receivers.

"I think we can be more balanced," center Tyler Biadasz said. "I think we can have a better run game and I think we can get better at the pass game, too. Just putting us in better situations overall I think is the big key to that."

Still, UW coach Paul Chryst and his assistants are walking a fine line as they try to better utilize the receiving corps without reducing Taylor's touches and home-run potential.

The running game has already been affected by UW's increased use of sets with three wide receivers. Five years ago, UW used three wides only in passing situations. Last year, it became the most-used position group. This year, UW has used three wides even more and it hasn't run the ball as well as it has in the past, when it often had two tight ends or a tight end and a fullback on the field.

One reason for being more spread out on offense is the talent at wide receiver. But a bigger reason is that tight end has been thinned by injury, which has hindered UW from covering both edges cleanly in the run game while still maintaining a passing threat.

Clearly, there is much push and pull as UW tries to find the right offensive mix. Opposing defenses have something to say about that, too. Especially in the Big Ten.

No. 16 Badgers vs. No. 18 Iowa: Who has the edge?

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact Tom Oates at toates@madison.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments