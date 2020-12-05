Tom Oates: Badgers have lost their offensive identity after strong start to shortened season

It was a far cry from the offense that averaged 47 points per outing after two games and put championship visions in the heads of UW and its fans. The last time UW scored in single digits in consecutive games was in 1991, when it totaled 13 points in losses to Illinois and Michigan State.

The slump left Chryst mystified immediately after the game.

"We've had two games now where we didn't score a lot of points and the two games before that we scored a lot of points," he said. "It's something you look at. I don't know that I have the answer for you right now. I thought some guys stepped up ... but obviously we've got to score more points than what we've been doing to give ourselves a chance."

One of the problems is that Mertz, near-perfect in his debut and solid in his second game, has shown that even a supremely talented freshman quarterback goes through growing pains. He didn't sense a pass-protection breakdown on a cornerback blitz and lost a fumble, then threw an interception on a ball where he and freshman wide receiver Chimere Dike didn't appear to be on the same page. Twice on third down near the goal line, Mertz forced the ball to wide receiver Kendric Pryor even though Pryor was double-covered and Mertz had time to seek out other options.