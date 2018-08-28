The gold standard for offensive football at the University of Wisconsin remains the 2010 and 2011 seasons.
With Paul Chryst as offensive coordinator, the Badgers averaged more than 40 points per game for the only two times in school history. In fact, the 41.5 points per game in 2010 and the 44.1 in 2011 were the only times UW has averaged more than 34 in a season.
That is relevant now because the offense that will take the field for UW’s season opener against Western Kentucky on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium bears a striking resemblance to those juggernauts. With Chryst as the head coach and Joe Rudolph as the offensive coordinator, it has a similar combination of elite tailback play, an experienced quarterback, a veteran, NFL-bound offensive line and some emerging receivers.
UW averaged 33.8 points per game — the sixth-best mark in school history — last season and 10 of the 11 players who started against Miami (Fla.) in the Orange Bowl are back (though wide receiver Danny Davis has been suspended for the first two games). Tight end Troy Fumagalli and fullback Austin Ramesch graduated and wide receiver Quintez Cephus has been suspended indefinitely, but everyone else who played a significant role on offense last season is back, including four All-American candidates on the line and a Heisman Trophy candidate in tailback Jonathan Taylor.
No wonder expectations are off the charts for UW’s offense, both inside and outside the program.
“We feel like we’ve improved a lot since last year,” quarterback Alex Hornibrook said. “We feel like we’re in a lot better place. As far as the games and the stats and all that kind of stuff, I don’t know. But I do feel like we’re a lot better than we were last year.”
It goes without saying that UW’s offense is going to be good this season. The real question is, how good?
No one can answer that two days before the opener, of course. But if everyone gets better individually, not an unreasonable expectation in UW’s program, and the Badgers can iron out two problem areas — turnovers and presnap penalties — from last season, another 40-point-per-game offense is entirely possible. The offense carried the team in 2010 and 2011, and UW could have another offense capable of doing that in the event its rebuilt defense has trouble finding its footing this season.
Any improvement in UW’s offense could be a simple case of addition by subtraction. If it can reduce the turnovers and presnap penalties, the comparisons to the great offenses of the past will commence.
In 2010, UW had three 1,000-yard tailbacks (John Clay, James White, Montee Ball), quarterback Scott Tolzien was sixth in the nation in pass efficiency, its nine turnovers were the fewest in the nation and the program ranked ninth in third-down conversion percentage.
In 2011, UW had the nation’s third-leading rusher in Ball, grad transfer quarterback Russell Wilson led the nation in pass efficiency, its 10 turnovers were tied for fewest nationally and it led the nation in third-down conversion percentage.
Last season, Taylor was third in the nation in rushing, Hornibrook was 24th in pass efficiency, UW’s 24 turnovers ranked 106th nationally and it was fourth in the nation in third-down conversion percentage.
There are a lot of similarities there, but the differences reveal the path to improvement for UW. Reduce turnovers and presnap penalties and watch the points pile up.
“I think we were 106th in number of fumbles and interceptions, so there’s a real quick way to get better,” said Rudolph, the tight ends coach in 2010 and 2011. “Presnap penalties, there’s a real quick way to get better. If I remember those two offenses, I believe they led the country in the (fewest) number of turnovers and led the country in the (fewest) number of penalties, or at least were on the low end of both. And, boy, do you take advantage of drives and score more points when you have that.”
UW’s line, which counts 130 starts among its five returnees, should help reduce the presnap penalties simply through experience. The most important thing will be for Hornibrook and Taylor to take better care of the ball. Hornibrook threw 15 interceptions as a sophomore and Taylor fumbled eight times, losing six, as a freshman.
One thing that should help is UW’s improvement at wide receiver, even without Cephus. Davis, A.J. Taylor and Kendric Pryor give UW multiple threats at wide receiver for the first time in years. The most recent time UW had anything like that was 2011, when it had Nick Toon and Jared Abbrederis.
“Passing game-wise, if you feel like the quarterback can make the throw and the receivers can win the one-on-ones and make the plays and the line, tight ends, fullbacks and tailbacks can block stuff up, that’s the cool part,” Rudolph said. “Sometimes you really want to take advantage of the throws, but you’re worried, like, ‘Oh shoot, they’re blitzing the heck out of us. Are we going to pick this up? Are we going to make the right calls? Is the back going to see it?’ I think those areas are where you feel confidence this year. I feel confident they will make good decisions and get that stuff done. So it opens things up a little bit more.”
A little bit more is all this offense needs to be special.