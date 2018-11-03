The University of Wisconsin football team put some stability back into its up-and-down season with a 31-17 victory over Rutgers Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
For the first time in a long time, though, UW has instability at quarterback.
Don't misinterpret that statement because quarterback instability is not synonymous with quarterback controversy. It's just that Saturday's victory against the overmatched Scarlet Knights left UW with many questions and few answers about its quarterback position.
How much time will junior Alex Hornibrook, a three-year starter, miss after suffering a second concussion in 15 days? How ready will sophomore Jack Coan be should he be called upon to make his second college start at Penn State Saturday? And would coach Paul Chryst entertain the notion of using Coan in some capacity even when Hornibrook returns?
Those questions were out there Saturday after Hornibrook was sacked while attempting to pass with only a few seconds left in the first half and declared out for the game with a head injury.
Prior to that innocuous-looking play, Hornibrook had followed his career-long pattern of mixing in an occasional ill-advised throw with some really good ones. He was 7-for-16 for 92 yards in the half, but had two interceptions on poorly thrown balls, a big reason UW held only a 10-0 lead at halftime.
Coan, who had gone the distance during a loss to Northwestern in Hornibrook's absence a week earlier, replaced Hornibrook again and did nothing but hand off in the third quarter before going 5-for-7 for 64 yards in the fourth. More important, UW's offense came alive, going on three long touchdown drives with Coan at the controls.
Suddenly, Chryst has two viable options at quarterback, assuming, of course, that Hornibrook returns quickly from his concussion. However, the situation is complicated by Chryst's desire to redshirt Coan, who has now played in two of the four games he is allowed to participate in and still retain an extra year of eligibility.
Regardless, UW's quarterback position is unsettled for the first time since Hornibrook took over from Bart Houston early in the 2016 season. Hornibrook's ongoing inconsistency and Coan's growing experience only add to the suspense.
"Last week Jack starts, this week Alex starts and then Jack comes in, that creates (instability)," Chryst said. "I like the way they have approached things and there's going to be a lot of positions that have had that − right? − with injuries and whatnot. The biggest concern right now is where Alex is at with his health and then (whether) Jack will continue to work and improve."
Since Hornibrook's initial head injury caused him to miss a game, it seems likely this one will do the same. That makes Coan a likely candidate to start against Penn State on the road Saturday.
What does he bring to the offense that Hornibrook doesn't?
"I feel like we might be similar players throwing the ball," Coan said. "I feel like mobility-wise I can extend the play a little bit and move a little bit."
If nothing else, Coan has the support of his teammates, who praised his calm demeanor.
"I think he is a very capable player," tackle David Edwards said. "He's a really talented dude. I don't think anybody in our offense, in the building, flinches at all when he comes in the game."
Guard Michael Deiter said there "would not be a lot of falloff" with Coan at quarterback.
"He's thrown the ball well, for starters, and he's just been on with everything," Deiter said. "No lapse in confidence, no bonehead moves that you might see out of someone who doesn't have a lot of experience. I think he's been clean. He's been sharp and that's really all we can ask for."
In the third quarter, all UW did was ask Coan to hand off. Thirteen straight times, to be exact. The Badgers came out for the second half determined to run the ball and that's exactly what they did on their first two drives, going 88 and 75 yards for touchdowns, all on the ground.
That gave UW a 24-3 lead and Coan fired a 30-yard pass to tailback Jonathan Taylor on a bootleg to open the next series. Three straight runs and a sack ended that drive but, given another chance after Rutgers had cut the lead to 24-10, Coan engineered a 75-yard touchdown drive that ended the suspense with just under 4 minutes left. He converted third-down passes to wide receiver Danny Davis and tight end Joe Ferguson before hitting Davis for an 11-yard score.
Coan, who will leave the redshirting issue up to the coaches, said he was more confident against Rutgers after playing the week before. He was only so-so against Northwestern, but he was better against Rutgers.
"He took last week personal and it was good for him to get back in," Chryst said. "You hate it certainly at the expense of Alex, though."
Hornibrook has made 31 starts, with some great games and clutch drives mixed in along the way. Clearly, Chryst lost no confidence in him despite the interceptions because he had Hornibrook throwing passes in UW's half of the field just before halftime. Indeed, that's when Hornibrook was injured and the uncertainty began.
Still, there was one bit of clarity: Coan showed enough promise against Rutgers that he deserves to be in the mix somewhere.