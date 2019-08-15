The University of Wisconsin football team had a severe tight end shortage in practice Wednesday with three players sidelined.
Junior Luke Benzschawel, who was injured during Monday’s scrimmage, was wearing a large brace on his right leg. Freshman Hayden Rucci was out with a left arm injury and was wearing a sling to protect it.
Meanwhile, sophomore Jake Ferguson also sat out with a left arm injury.
That left three healthy tight ends at practice: redshirt freshman Jack Eschenbach, true freshman Clay Cundiff and junior Seth Currens, a converted linebacker.
Zander Neuville, who was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, may help UW at some point. But it’s not clear when Neuville, who didn’t participate in offseason work with the team and is still working his way back from a knee injury, will be able to practice.