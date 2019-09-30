The already-depleted tight end position for the University of Wisconsin football team got thinner Monday.
Junior Luke Benzschawel, who hasn’t played yet this year due to a right leg injury, was declared out for the season. He is the third Badgers tight end to be declared out for the season after Gabe Lloyd (right leg) and Zander Neuville retired due to a left leg injury.
Freshman linebacker Leo Chenal and sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams are questionable for Saturday's game against Kent State.
Chenal has a head injury, and Williams is still recovering from a left leg injury suffered in the opener against South Florida, according to the team’s Monday injury report. Neither played Saturday against Northwestern. Safety Madison Cone (left leg) is out for Saturday’s game; he also didn’t play against the Wildcats.
The No. 8 Badgers (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) face the Golden Flashes at 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
UW senior inside linebacker Chris Orr was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. Orr tallied nine tackles Saturday against Northwestern, including two sacks. One of his sacks also forced a fumble. Orr has 18 total tackles this season.