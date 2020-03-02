Ticket usage increases for Badgers football in 2019, but number of no-shows stays above average

More spectators used their University of Wisconsin football tickets for games at Camp Randall Stadium in 2019 than the year before.
Still, 14.4% of tickets distributed went unused, an average of 10,573 per game.
The average included 8,447 per game in general public seating and 2,126 per game in student sections.
In 2018, Badgers home football games averaged 12,288 no-shows. That represented 16.6% of the number of ticket distributed, a high since UW started using ticket scanners in the 2006 season.
The number of no-shows decreased in 2019, but the 10,573 average was still higher than the 8,780 average from 2006 through 2018.
The ticket scan counts, obtained through an open records request, tell how many spectators were in the stadium for games.
According to a UW official, announced attendance figures for Badgers home football games include all tickets distributed plus teams, media, cheerleaders, stadium workers and security, who don't have a ticket scanned.
The State Journal adjusted its figures for all years to remove the unticketed personnel, which averaged around 3,400 per game, and compare the ticket scans to the number of tickets distributed.
The largest crowd of the 2019 home season was 71,563 for a 35-14 victory against Michigan on Sept. 21. That was the largest ticket scan count since a game against Nebraska in 2016.
An Oct. 5 game against Kent State, meanwhile, produced the smallest gathering of the season. Only 51,286 showed up, meaning 26.7% of tickets distributed went unused. It was the fourth-smallest crowd in 14 years of data and smallest since a snowy game against Northwestern in 2015.
