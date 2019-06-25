Chryst-Malik Reed commits

Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted Rutgers at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday Nov. 3, 2018. Wisconsin won 31-17. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin football team secured its second commitment in as many days Tuesday when linebacker Malik Reed pledged to the Badgers via Twitter.

Reed, a consensus three-star recruit from Chandler (Ariz.) High, held reported offers from Nebraska, UCLA, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Purdue, Washington State, Oregon State and others.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound prospect took an official visit to Madison two weeks ago. Reed also took officials to Nebraska, UCLA and Arizona over the past month but opted for UW before he begins his senior year.

Reed became the 11th known commitment in the Badgers' 2020 recruiting class. He's the fourth linebacker to join the class, along with Nick Herbig, Cole Dakovich and Jordan Turner. Turner committed to UW on Monday.

