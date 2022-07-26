This Wisconsin Big Ten West rival returns ‘Encore Four’ to offense

INDIANAPOLIS — Minnesota saw a fearsome foursome stay in the Twin Cities for 2022. Quarterback Tanner Morgan, running back Mohamed Ibrahim, wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell and offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz all enter their sixth collegiate seasons for the Gophers.

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck rattled off a nickname for the quartet of super-seniors: the “Encore Four."

Morgan leads the Gophers offense with 8,072 passing yards and 56 touchdown passes to his name from 2018-21. Autman-Bell emerged as one of Morgan’s targets, catching 36 passes for 506 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 (114 career receptions for 1,756 yards and 12 touchdowns in the last four seasons).

Schmitz, a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches in 2021, recently claimed Outland Trophy and Rimington Trophy watch list honors for the upcoming season.

Ibrahim comes back to Minnesota with two 1,000-yard rushing seasons already on his résumé, along with being named a first-team All-Big Ten selection and the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten running back of the year in 2020. His 2021 season started hot, scorching Ohio State for 163 yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns in the opener before a torn Achilles cost him the rest of the year.

“Decided to come back, not only for himself, but for his teammates, and I think that kind of spread through our entire team,” Fleck said. “John Michael Schmitz’s coming back, Tanner Morgan coming back, ‘Crab’ coming back, Chris Autman-Bell. They made choices based on really what Mo was going to do.

“Mo could have gone to the National Football League because as he would say, 5'8" is 5'8". He's not getting any taller. But he did it for the team, and he did it to kind of put a different ending to what happened.”

UW could face potent Maryland receiver

UW returns from their bye week to host Maryland on Nov. 5, which will boast quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and former five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, but it appears another standout receiving target will be ready far ahead of the cross-divisional matchup.

Dontay Demus Jr. caught 28 passes for 507 yards and three touchdowns in six games last year, but a season-ending knee injury cut short his 2021 campaign.

Maryland coach Mike Locksley told reporters Tuesday during Big Ten football media days that Demus “is ahead of schedule” and noted the impressive nature of the senior wide receiver’s return.

“Our training staff, led by Brian Simerville, has done a tremendous job of getting Dontay back,” Locksley said. “I think last week he broke 21 or 22 on the Catapult (training monitoring system), which means he's got that explosiveness back.

“We do expect him, barring any setbacks during training camp, which we'll do a good job of trying to protect him and get him to that opening game, but there is the expectation that we'll see Dontay Demus playing in the first game.”

Though he missed the final seven contests last season, he still led the Terrapins in yards per reception (18.1).