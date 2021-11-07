 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Third-ranked UW-Whitewater captures 38th WIAC league title
0 Comments
topical
WIAC FOOTBALL

Third-ranked UW-Whitewater captures 38th WIAC league title

  • 0

The third-ranked UW-Whitewater football team clinched a share of the program’s 38th WIAC championship — and the automatic bid into the NCAA III playoffs — in dramatic fashion Saturday.

Clinging to a 13-7 lead over No. 12 UW-La Crosse, sophomore defensive back Egon Hein knocked down a pass in the end zone on the final play of the game, enabling the host Warhawks to prevail in front of 11,991 spectators at Perkins Stadium.

A victory over UW-Stevens Point (2-7, 0-6 WIAC) next week would give Whitewater (9-0, 6-0) the outright conference title.

Freshman Matt Maldonado had field goals of 27 and a career-long 49 yards to give the Warhawks a 6-0 lead at the break.

Early in the fourth quarter, UW-Whitewater senior quarterback Max Meylor capped a three-play, 80-yard march with a 1-yard run for a 13-0 lead.

La Crosse quarterback Jakob Parks engineered a 15-play drive that culminated in a 2-yard pass to Jack Studer, drawing the Eagles (7-2, 5-1) within 13-7 with 6:17 to play.

On the final series of the game, the Eagles drove to Whitewater’s 18 with 3 seconds to play. Hein, who led the defense with 11 tackles, including one for a loss, then deflected the final pass to secure the victory.

UW-Platteville 55, UW-Eau Claire 28

Senior Colin Schuetz completed 35 of 48 passes for 407 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Pioneers (3-6, 2-4) past the host Blugolds (3-6, 1-5).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics