Third-ranked UW-Whitewater captures 38th WIAC league title

The third-ranked UW-Whitewater football team clinched a share of the program’s 38th WIAC championship — and the automatic bid into the NCAA III playoffs — in dramatic fashion Saturday.
Clinging to a 13-7 lead over No. 12 UW-La Crosse, sophomore defensive back Egon Hein knocked down a pass in the end zone on the final play of the game, enabling the host Warhawks to prevail in front of 11,991 spectators at Perkins Stadium.
A victory over UW-Stevens Point (2-7, 0-6 WIAC) next week would give Whitewater (9-0, 6-0) the outright conference title.
Freshman Matt Maldonado had field goals of 27 and a career-long 49 yards to give the Warhawks a 6-0 lead at the break.
Early in the fourth quarter, UW-Whitewater senior quarterback Max Meylor capped a three-play, 80-yard march with a 1-yard run for a 13-0 lead.
La Crosse quarterback Jakob Parks engineered a 15-play drive that culminated in a 2-yard pass to Jack Studer, drawing the Eagles (7-2, 5-1) within 13-7 with 6:17 to play.
On the final series of the game, the Eagles drove to Whitewater’s 18 with 3 seconds to play. Hein, who led the defense with 11 tackles, including one for a loss, then deflected the final pass to secure the victory.