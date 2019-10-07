Iowa scored three points. Purdue and Rutgers, seven. Northwestern and Michigan State made it all the way to 10. So did Michigan — in a win.
Judging by the scores, you'd think the teams had played on frozen tundra.
But it mainly was a glorious Saturday throughout the Midwest, so either the offenses were that bad (hi, Rutgers) or the defenses were that good (take a bow, Penn State).
Here are five things we learned.
1. Ohio State is the nation's No. 1 team.
Six victories, none by fewer than 24 points. The Buckeyes have not even been outscored in a quarter since snoozing down the stretch of their season-opening blowout of Florida Atlanta.
They drilled Michigan State on Saturday with a 323-67 domination in rushing yardage that mirrored the final score — 34-10. Justin Fields actually threw an interception, his only one in 141 attempts, but made up for it with 267 combined passing and rushing yards.
This is Ohio State: Even when Fields misreads the option, he has the wiggles to make unblocked defenders look silly. The Buckeyes challenge every field goal, seemingly inches from blocking them all. Chase Young lives in the opponent's backfield. And when the offensive line obsesses over him, that allows a linebacker such as Baron Browning to reach the quarterback almost as quickly as the shotgun snap.
Ohio State entered Saturday ranked fourth behind Alabama, Clemson and Georgia. Not that it matters. The College Football Playoff selection committee has the only vote that counts, and that judge and jury won't chime in until Nov. 5.
Will the Buckeyes need to go 13-0 with a Big Ten title to make the playoff? That's a topic for down the road, perhaps before Wisconsin visits Oct. 26. Or Penn State Nov. 23.
For now Big Ten fans can take pride in the fact that the nation's best ball is not being played in Tuscaloosa or Athens. Try the heart of Ohio.
2. For Penn State, things are about to get real.
The Nittany Lions are 2-0 in Big Ten play after outscoring Maryland and Purdue 94-7. Amazing. But they've yet to play a ranked team and no longer have a Heisman Trophy candidate such as Saquon Barkley, so they've been under the radar.
That's about to change. The next three games — with no off week — are at Iowa, a "White Out" battle with Michigan in Happy Valley and at Michigan State. All three teams were ranked before kickoff Saturday.
Penn State's defense was unreal Saturday against Purdue, registering 10 sacks, one short of a school record.
"We're playing championship-level defense," coach James Franklin said.
Can they keep it up?
3. Speaking of championship-level defense, we have another entry.
The series that said it all about Michigan's 10-3 slugfest win against Iowa came in the fourth quarter. Iowa had first-and-10 at the Michigan 25. And then this happened:
First-and-10: Holding.
First-and-20: Holding.
First-and-30: 5-yard completion.
Second-and-25: 6-yard completion.
Third-and-19: False start.
Third-and-24: Sack.
Fourth-and-36: Punt.
And the flags were legit. Iowa could not contain Michigan's edge rushers, who contributed to a sack of total of eight, so the Hawkeyes grabbed and held.
Coach Jim Harbaugh called the defensive performance a "masterpiece" (true) and said the offense is "hitting (its) stride" (not true). Michigan scored on two of its 14 drives and none after the first quarter.
Does Harbaugh know something we don't? Or are his standards that low?
4. A Great Dane thrives in Madison.
The numbers are incredible: Wisconsin outscored its nonconference opponents 158-0 and became the first FBS team since Virginia Tech in 2001 to post three shutouts in its first five games. The Badgers are the only FBS team not to trail in a game this season.
And now for some even better numbers: Jonathan Taylor is averaging 149 yards per game, second in the FBS to Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard. Taylor has an FBS-high 16 touchdowns (twice as many as Northwestern's entire team), the most by an FBS player through five games since Ricky Williams scored 20 for Texas in 1998, his Heisman Trophy season.
Speaking of, Taylor has almost as many yards (773 vs. 745) and rushing TDs (12 vs. 10) as Ron Dayne did at this point in his 1999 Heisman season. The difference is that Dayne caught no passes, while Taylor has 114 receiving yards and four TDs.
OK, enough with the numbers already. Enjoy the view.
"It's awesome," Badgers coach Paul Chryst told reporters of watching Taylor play. "It never gets old."
5. Nebraska has lots of drama.
Scott Frost suspended tailback Maurice Washington for the first half against Northwestern with the coach attributing it to "internal things . Mo is such a special player, but we need to be able to rely on him all the time."
Some do not believe Washington should be playing at all. He faces a felony charge in California for possession of a video of a person under 18 engaging in or simulating sexual conduct. His next court date is Oct. 17. Northwestern limited him to 1 rushing yard on five carries.
Offensive stars Adrian Martinez and JD Spielman both hobbled off Saturday with leg injuries. Martinez's injury occurred when Northwestern's Paddy Fisher and Joe Gaziano combined to bring him down.
"Neither one is too serious," Frost said.
The Huskers play Saturday at Minnesota, which is in pursuit of a 6-0 start.