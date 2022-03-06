These Wisconsin football alums helped their NFL draft stock the most at the Combine

Leo Chenal’s performance at the NFL Scouting Combine both turned heads and left a question mark hanging over him.

Chenal was one of the top performers at the linebacker position this weekend in Indianapolis, scoring a 90 overall athletic grade from NFL Next-Gen Stats, third-best among a deep linebacker class. The former University of Wisconsin All-American also left folks wondering if he would’ve broken the linebacker record for bench press reps at the Combine had he chosen to participate.

He told reporters that he’ll bench press at UW’s Pro Day, which is set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and he could add another positive data point to a strong athletic profile that has bumped up his draft stock. The reigning Big Ten Linebacker of the Year wowed scouts with a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and 40½-inch vertical leap at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds. Chenal’s 40 time was one one-hundredth off tying for fourth among linebackers and nine one-hundredths off the fastest time set from Montana State’s Troy Andersen. The Combine’s record for a linebacker on the bench is 41 reps of 225 pounds; two years ago, Chenal posted a video on social media of him benching 40 reps of 225.

Chenal, a Grantsburg native, had the most eye-opening results of the four former Badgers invited to Indianapolis, but offensive lineman Logan Bruss also shined, particularly in the events that test a player’s explosiveness and ability to change directions.

Bruss, a second-team All-Big Ten pick for the Badgers last season, was battling a foot injury at the end of the season that held him out of UW’s Las Vegas Bowl win over Arizona State. He didn’t show any ill effects from that injury and recorded a 31-inch vertical leap (fifth among this year’s offensive linemen), a 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump (tied for sixth), and a 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle (eighth).

The Kimberly product is projected as a guard in the NFL after playing tackle for two of his three years as a starter for the Badgers. He played guard as a junior in 2020. The guard spot will allow him to use his quick first step and strength to be effective as a run-blocker while not exposing some of his issues with hand placement that are more difficult to hide at tackle.

All-Big Ten linebacker Jack Sanborn will look to answer questions about his agility at UW’s Pro Day after not participating in the shuttle drills at the Combine, but his game film shows how his instincts and ability to diagnose plays get him to the ball faster than more athletic linebackers. All-Big Ten tight end Jake Ferguson tied for second among tight ends in the three-cone drill (7.03 seconds) but was near the bottom of the pack in most of the tests. He’ll also rely on his tape showing better game-play speed than raw sprint speed.

