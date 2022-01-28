These Wisconsin coaches had a year added to their contracts

Three University of Wisconsin coaches had their contracts extended by a year Friday in a routine action by the UW Athletic Board.
Football's Paul Chryst, volleyball's Kelly Sheffield and women's soccer's Paula Wilkins now have five-year deals running through the 2026 season after the board approved recommendations by athletic department administrators in a closed session.
All three contracts now run through Jan. 31, 2027.
Sheffield, in his eighth season at UW, directed the Badgers to the school's first NCAA volleyball championship in December. UW completed a 31-3 season with a victory against Nebraska in the Dec. 18 championship match.
The Badgers football team finished 9-4 in 2021, Chryst's seventh season, and missed a chance to play in the Big Ten championship game by losing at Minnesota in the last regular-season contest.
The women's soccer team was 10-6-6 and made it to the third round of the NCAA Tournament in Wilkins' 15th season.
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a thrilling five-set NCAA title match to win the program's first national championship on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
The Athletic Board typically also considers the contract of the men's soccer coach in January, but a change at the top of that program left it moot.
John Trask's
contract was allowed to expire after last season. UW didn't extend a three-year agreement after either the 2019 or 2020 seasons.
The Badgers
hired Neil Jones from Loyola Chicago to lead the men's soccer team earlier this month.
Photos: Wisconsin volleyball brings title celebration home to its fans
Members of the Wisconsin women's volleyball team arrive at the UW Field House for an event to celebrate their national championship win Saturday against Nebraska in Columbus, Ohio, in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield waves to fans as they celebrate the women's volleyball team after they won the program's first national championship during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Fans wait outside the UW Field House as they prepare to celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team a day after they won the program's first national championship during an event in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Fans buy merchandise to celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team winning the program's first national championship during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Fans wait to get into the UW Field House to celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team's first national title in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh speaks about the women's volleyball team winning the program's first national championship during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Anna Smrek is introduced to the crowd during an event to celebrate the women's volleyball team's first national title at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin women's volleyball team celebrate their national championship win Saturday night over Nebraska in Columbus, Ohio, with Badgers fans during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke is interviewed by Jon Arias during an event to celebrate the women's volleyball team's first national title at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the UW Marching Band perform during an event to celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team's first national title at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke is interviewed by Jon Arias during an event to celebrate the women's volleyball team's first national title at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Fans celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team's first national title during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Fans celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team's first national title during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke, from right, Lauren Barnes and Sydney Hilley celebrate their national championship with fans during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Fans wait outside the UW Field House as they prepare to celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team's first national title at an event in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin women's volleyball team celebrate winning the program's first national title with Badgers fans during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!