These Wisconsin coaches had a year added to their contracts

Three University of Wisconsin coaches had their contracts extended by a year Friday in a routine action by the UW Athletic Board.

Football's Paul Chryst, volleyball's Kelly Sheffield and women's soccer's Paula Wilkins now have five-year deals running through the 2026 season after the board approved recommendations by athletic department administrators in a closed session.

All three contracts now run through Jan. 31, 2027.

Sheffield, in his eighth season at UW, directed the Badgers to the school's first NCAA volleyball championship in December. UW completed a 31-3 season with a victory against Nebraska in the Dec. 18 championship match.

The Badgers football team finished 9-4 in 2021, Chryst's seventh season, and missed a chance to play in the Big Ten championship game by losing at Minnesota in the last regular-season contest.

The women's soccer team was 10-6-6 and made it to the third round of the NCAA Tournament in Wilkins' 15th season.

The Athletic Board typically also considers the contract of the men's soccer coach in January, but a change at the top of that program left it moot.

John Trask's contract was allowed to expire after last season. UW didn't extend a three-year agreement after either the 2019 or 2020 seasons.

The Badgers hired Neil Jones from Loyola Chicago to lead the men's soccer team earlier this month.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.