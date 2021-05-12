 Skip to main content
'There's nothing there': Barry Alvarez addresses report that he'll be joining the Big Ten office
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez poses in front of championship trophies won by the Badgers during his tenure as a coach and athletic director during an event marking his retirement announcement April 6 at the Kohl Center.

 John Hart | Wisconsin State Journal

Barry Alvarez on Wednesday denied a report that said he’ll begin work with the Big Ten Conference on football-related matters after retiring as University of Wisconsin athletic director this summer.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing sources familiar with the conference, reported last week that Alvarez will take on a role as a liaison between the Big Ten office and its football coaches.

With Barry Alvarez announcing his retirement as athletic director at the University of Wisconsin, take a look back at some of the biggest celebrations during his time with the Badgers.

“There’s nothing there,” Alvarez said during an interview in his office at Kellner Hall. “I haven’t talked to (Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren) about that. Whether it’s in the future, I don’t know, but I have not talked to the commissioner about that. …

“I’d like to know what the job is. And you can write that, too. Tell me what the job entails, because I really don’t know. I haven’t talked to anybody about it.”

Alvarez, 74, announced in April that he is retiring after 30-plus years at UW. He spent 16 seasons as the school’s football coach, going 119-74-4 with three Rose Bowl titles, and has been the athletic director since 2004.

A national search is underway to find a replacement for Alvarez, whose final day is June 30.

Alvarez is highly respected within the Big Ten. He was the chairperson of the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force last year, helping the conference hold a delayed and shortened 2020 season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jim Polzin

Jim Polzin covers the UW men's basketball team for the Wisconsin State Journal. The Clintonville native covered UW football for 13 years for The Capital Times and is the author of “Badgers by the Numbers,” a book published in 2009 that profiles the best UW football player at each jersey number. Polzin lives in Sun Prairie with his wife, Molle, and their two sons.

