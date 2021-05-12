'There's nothing there': Barry Alvarez addresses report that he'll be joining the Big Ten office

Barry Alvarez on Wednesday denied a report that said he’ll begin work with the Big Ten Conference on football-related matters after retiring as University of Wisconsin athletic director this summer.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing sources familiar with the conference, reported last week that Alvarez will take on a role as a liaison between the Big Ten office and its football coaches.

“There’s nothing there,” Alvarez said during an interview in his office at Kellner Hall. “I haven’t talked to (Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren) about that. Whether it’s in the future, I don’t know, but I have not talked to the commissioner about that. …

“I’d like to know what the job is. And you can write that, too. Tell me what the job entails, because I really don’t know. I haven’t talked to anybody about it.”

Alvarez, 74, announced in April that he is retiring after 30-plus years at UW. He spent 16 seasons as the school’s football coach, going 119-74-4 with three Rose Bowl titles, and has been the athletic director since 2004.