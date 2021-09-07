'There's no excuse': Badgers' offensive line knows it must improve after slow start against Penn State

Getting back into the rhythm of playing — or knocking off the rust — is easier said than done against a Big Ten Conference opponent in a season opener.

“We were moving the ball, even with as many mistakes as we were making, we were still moving the ball,” Beach said. “And that's a good thing — shows that our team can be successful, even when we weren't (as a line).”

Badgers coach Paul Chryst wouldn’t go so far as to say that missing practice time last month hurt Beach or Bruss, but he said there’s room for both to get better after Week 1.

“I don't care if you make it through all of camp, when you have that first game and you're going and playing, there's going to be things that come up,” Chryst said. “They did some things well and there's some things that they both want to clean up, and I'm quite confident they will.”

It wasn’t until the Badgers’ third series that things started to click, particularly in the run game, and the offensive line started to generate consistent push up front. It wasn’t a coincidence that drive was when offensive line coach Joe Rudolph platooned the interior of the line, switching out starters Josh Seltzer, Joe Tippmann and Jack Nelson for Cormac Sampson, Kayden Lyles and Michael Furtney.