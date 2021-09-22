There's more than a quarter century of pursuit behind Badgers' football game against Notre Dame

In 2009, Alvarez — who had moved from football coach to athletic director — said in a radio interview that he had been in discussions with Notre Dame counterpart Jack Swarbrick. Again, nothing came of it.

Alvarez had a personal connections to Notre Dame. He left an assistant position under Lou Holtz at Notre Dame to take over the floundering Badgers team in 1990, eventually leading it to three Big Ten championships in a seven-year span from 1993 to 1999.

"There's so many things that have to fall into place in scheduling," Alvarez said in 2017. "And it just never worked out until we were able to put this together."

In 2012, then-Badgers coach Bret Bielema tweeted that he had reached out to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly about playing in 2018 and 2019. Michigan was due to leave Notre Dame's schedule and UW thought there was a chance to jump in.

That didn't pan out, either, but it wasn't too much longer before Alvarez and Swarbrick were talking with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Park District and working toward the agreement that's due to play out Saturday. The game at Lambeau was rescheduled earlier this year to start the 2026 season.