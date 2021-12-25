The skills Jordan Turner possesses that could make him Wisconsin football's next star LB

During his second season as a University of Wisconsin linebacker, Jordan Turner learned the value of being in the right place at the right time.

The inside linebacker has been learning from two of the best at the position in college football, UW senior Jack Sanborn and junior Leo Chenal. After redshirting and not appearing in a game as a freshman, he was a regular on the travel roster this season and played in five games.

One of the few drawbacks to playing behind standouts Sanborn and Chenal is there aren’t many snaps to go around for players such as Turner — he played 17 defensive snaps this year, according to PFF. But Turner made those plays count, assisting on two tackles and coming up with two interceptions.

“I think Jordan is one of those guys that has a really mature sense of the game,” said Chenal, a second-team All-American this season. “Everybody respects him. He's not someone who's ever messing around when you know it's time to be serious. He's never doing the wrong thing, he's always doing the right thing, and he's making those big plays. … That alone, being able to make the big plays in games, is continuing to build the trust with the coaches.”