BadgerBlitz.com's John Veldhuis joins State Journal beat writer to break down what went right and wrong in Wisconsin's win over Nebraska, discuss where the Badgers need to improve against Michigan and take a look back at their preseason bold predictions. Then, UW tight end Jake Ferguson joins to talk about his breakout season and trying to free himself from the title of Barry Alvarez's grandson.
