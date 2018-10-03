The Athletic's Jesse Temple joins State Journal beat writer Jason Galloway to discuss the Badgers' win over Iowa, set their expectations for the rest of the season and revisit their preseason over/under predictions. Then, UW nose tackle and Lincoln, Neb., native Bryson Williams talks about his decision to choose the Badgers over his hometown school and why he expects Scott Frost to eventually turn the Cornhuskers' program around.
