State Journal beat writer Jason Galloway answers listener questions after the Badgers wrapped up their regular season with a shocking, 37-15 loss to Minnesota. Topics include a potential quarterback competition this offseason, why it's likely best to avoid coaching changes, what type of growth we could see on defense next season, the improving Big Ten West and much more.
