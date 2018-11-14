Bucky's Fifth Quarter's Jake Kocorowski joins State Journal beat writer Jason Galloway to discuss what we'll see from a Wisconsin team without much to play for and the impact of Alex Hornibrook's absence. Then, Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor talks about why he's better equipped to handle a heavy workload this season, what he still needs to work on in the passing game and more.
