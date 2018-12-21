The Wisconsin Sports Zone Network's Zach Heilprin joins State Journal beat writer Jason Galloway to discuss what a potential quarterback competition could look like in the offseason, if UW's offense will be able to move the ball against Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl and the NFL decisions of Tyler Biadasz and David Edwards. Then Badgers offensive lineman Michael Deiter talks about the play of the offense, the trend of NFL prospects sitting out bowl games and when he first realized Jonathan Taylor would be great.
