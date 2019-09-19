State Journal beat reporters Jim Polzin and Colten Bartholomew break down the No. 13 Badgers’ matchup against No. 11 Michigan, slated for 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Randall.
Topics include how the wide receivers are adjusting with Quintez Cephus back in the fold, the revamped passing game, how Michigan’s new offense has looked and how UW’s secondary must communicate on Saturday.
Jim and Colten also take a look around the Big Ten, and then take your questions from Twitter.
