CHICAGO -- The Columbus Dispatch's Tim May sits down with State Journal beat writer Jason Galloway to discuss a number of topics from Big Ten Media Days, including the new redshirt rule, sports gambling legalization and more. They also break down the biggest respective challengers for division favorites Wisconsin and Ohio State and the Badgers' chances of knocking off the Buckeyes if the two meet again in the conference's title game.
