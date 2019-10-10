State Journal beat reporters Jim Polzin and Colten Bartholomew get you ready for No. 8 Wisconsin's Homecoming matchup with Michigan State.
The conversation starts Jonathan Taylor and how both Jim and Colten think he's behind only Ron Dayne in the pantheon of UW running backs, then shifts into how Taylor and the offense can get going against a good Michigan State defense. The pair then look into how field position has aided the near-perfect start from the Badgers' defense.
They also make Big Ten picks against the spread and talk a little Badgers basketball.
