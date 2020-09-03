The QB education of Deacon Hill: How the Badgers recruit honed his craft

“Since 7, 8 years old, none of us missed a practice. Two practices a day, all week, even if we were sick,” Hill said. “A lot of people see what we do in our athletic careers, but the way my sisters carry themselves now in their jobs, it all translates over. Once you set that mindset, it carries on once you’re older.”

Hill said family guidance, especially from his Sami and Kodi, has been helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic as traditional workouts have been shut down and he had to stay motivated to do things on his own.

While they may compete with each other, Stone says the Hills epitomize the caring family.

“What I always see is a loving, nurturing family,” Stone said. “Pe’a and Cindy are probably the most supportive parents I’ve ever seen in my life. … I just see so much support for each other and for the family.”

Loyalty matters

Once Hill trusts a person, he sticks by them.