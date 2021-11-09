The present and future of Badgers football share a 168-square-foot dorm room

Two players who could be the linchpins of the present and future success for the University of Wisconsin football program share a dorm room of about 168 square feet.
While both are true freshmen, running back Braelon Allen and safety Hunter Wohler are paying quick dividends for their state school. Allen’s contributions on offense starting in October have been well-documented, but Wohler also is coming on strong with his play on special teams and limited reps on defense.
The pair once thought they’d be a tandem in the Badgers’ defensive backfield, but Allen’s physical growth and skills as a runner moved him to running back. They knew one another before arriving on campus, both being in-state recruits and lamenting that the pandemic robbed them of a chance to meet on the high school gridiron with a WIAA state championship on the line in 2020.
Living together has added a new dimension to their friendship.
“We've gotten closer than I thought we would,” Wohler said. “We've had some really good conversations, talked about high school, talked about family. We've really been able to build a strong relationship between the two of us. We just love talking ball together. … It's good having someone that you get along with so well.”
Allen said having a roommate he connects with like Wohler is helpful, even if their time in their dorm doesn’t overlap a ton due to classes, workouts, meetings and recovery sessions at the football facility.
Wohler said his only complaint about Allen as a roommate is the amount of mail he receives.
“He's got boxes everywhere,” Wohler said with a laugh.
Their time in their room together is laid back, but they both said they’ll discuss how practices go for each other and how they feel about the Badgers’ playbook and matchup for that week.
UW (6-3, 4-2) hosts Northwestern (3-6, 1-5) at 11 a.m. Saturday, and Allen’s role likely will expand after an injury put junior Chez Mellusi’s status in doubt. Allen has 661 yards and six touchdowns on 93 carries this season.
Wohler’s role has started to grow for UW, as well. He’s been a three-unit special teams player for a majority of the season, playing on the Badgers’ kickoff coverage, kick and punt return. He said that experience has helped him acclimate to the speed of the game.
“It's helped just kind of getting introduced to all of it, allowing me to just kind of step into that role and not be such a huge role playing defense right away,” Wohler said.
Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who played safety at UW and for 10 years in the NFL, puts a lot of responsibility on that spot in his defense. Leonhard speaks often about all that he puts on safeties’ plates, from communicating coverage adjustments to playing in different areas to disguise what the defense is doing.
It takes time to learn, but Allen says he saw Wohler doing everything he could early on to get a grasp on his position.
“I saw it during summer, he's very intentional with everything,” Allen said. “He put in the work outside of the facility. I'd come home and he’d be studying film or doing whatever to make himself better. I've seen the growth, especially since the beginning of camp when neither one of us really knew what was going on.”
The jolt of confidence that Allen found early this season also has hit Wohler over the past month.
Leonhard said last week that Wohler’s consistency in practice and understanding of the defense has bloomed of late. After playing the last series against then-No. 9 Iowa, Wohler played 23 snaps in the second half against Rutgers and finished with six tackles, third-most on the team.
“Once guys learn (the speed of the game), they just usually continue to trust their ability, trust their eyes and go play fast,” Leonhard said. “I think he's had a really, really good last month of football, even though he hasn't played a ton of snaps on defense. You've seen the comfort level continue to grow with him, which is what you hope for out of young players.”
Wohler credits his growth to the work he’s put in with Leonhard watching film and veterans like senior safeties Collin Wilder and Scott Nelson pushing him and giving him guidance.
“When he knows what he's doing, he's the fastest player on the field,” Wilder said about Wohler. “The fun part about Hunter is just he's willing to learn. He's willing to ask questions. He's not trying to act like he knows everything, which shows, especially as a young guy, that he has the potential to be so much better as he continues to have his time here at Wisconsin.”
