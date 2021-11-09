The present and future of Badgers football share a 168-square-foot dorm room

It takes time to learn, but Allen says he saw Wohler doing everything he could early on to get a grasp on his position.

“I saw it during summer, he's very intentional with everything,” Allen said. “He put in the work outside of the facility. I'd come home and he’d be studying film or doing whatever to make himself better. I've seen the growth, especially since the beginning of camp when neither one of us really knew what was going on.”

The jolt of confidence that Allen found early this season also has hit Wohler over the past month.

Leonhard said last week that Wohler’s consistency in practice and understanding of the defense has bloomed of late. After playing the last series against then-No. 9 Iowa, Wohler played 23 snaps in the second half against Rutgers and finished with six tackles, third-most on the team.

“Once guys learn (the speed of the game), they just usually continue to trust their ability, trust their eyes and go play fast,” Leonhard said. “I think he's had a really, really good last month of football, even though he hasn't played a ton of snaps on defense. You've seen the comfort level continue to grow with him, which is what you hope for out of young players.”