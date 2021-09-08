The path former Badgers QB commit Ben Bryant took to Eastern Michigan

Ben Bryant finally will have his chance to play at Camp Randall Stadium.
However, it won’t be in a University of Wisconsin uniform as he once planned. Bryant once had a straight path to be a Badger, but a somewhat innocuous decision as a 17-year-old high school junior changed that trajectory.
Bryant will be one of two quarterbacks Eastern Michigan (1-0) features Saturday when it plays No. 18 UW (0-1). The former three-star recruit from La Grange, Illinois, has seen his career take a few detours he didn't expect. But the full-circle nature of his trip to Madison with the Eagles brings back memories of a strange moment in recent Badgers recruiting history.
Bryant, a member of the 2018 class, orally committed to UW in December 2016 after the Badgers were the first Power Five team to give him a scholarship offer. Current UW backup quarterback Chase Wolf orally committed the following May.
It’s rare for UW to bring in two quarterbacks in a class, but the Badgers had an extra scholarship available at the position — Alex Hornibrook, Kare Lyles and Jack Coan were going to be the only scholarship quarterbacks on the roster after the 2017 season.
According to a message Bryant posted on social media May 13, 2017, a Georgia coach had reached out to him and despite Bryant telling the coach he was committed to UW, Georgia offered him a scholarship anyway. Bryant said in the social media post that the second offer made him feel validated in his talent, but he had no intention of visiting or flipping commitments to Georgia.
Bryant wrote that he called then-Badgers quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr to tell him of the offer before making it public with a tweet. Budmayr called Bryant the morning after sharing the Georgia offer and told the quarterback he no longer was a fit for the Badgers, according to Bryant’s post.
May 14, 2017
“The implication that my loyalty to UW had been compromised was not true and is what saddens me the most,” Bryant wrote.
Bryant wrote in the post that he hadn’t felt like part of the Badgers “family” on a number of visits, but he still was excited to join UW’s program and play with the recruits in his class with whom he’d grown close.
“Many life lessons have been learned during this,” Bryant wrote. “I should not have corresponded more than once with another school while committed, and secondly that trust is sacred. I will move on from this with the goal of earning trust from others and trusting my own instincts more.”
Badgers freshman quarterback Deacon Hill last July tweeted about a scholarship offer from UCLA — the school where his sisters starred in water polo and in close proximity to his home in Santa Barbara, California — but his scholarship offer from UW wasn’t pulled.
It took Bryant a little more than a month to find a new college, landing on Cincinnati. He played three seasons with the Bearcats, including last season's unbeaten run through the American Athletic Conference before falling 24-21 to Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Bryant played in 16 games with Cincinnati, completing 16 of 30 passes for 73 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He had 16 carries for 96 yards.
He’s a graduate transfer at EMU and battling with Preston Hutchinson, the Eagles’ starter from last season, for snaps. EMU coach Chris Creighton said Monday that both bring strengths that the team needs to use and a decision on this week's starter hadn't been reached yet.
“At quarterback, it feels like we have two really good ones and we want to continue to give them game reps and let it flesh itself out,” Creighton said.
Bryant was 8 of 10 for 126 yards and rushed seven times for 18 yards in the Eagles’ season-opening win against Saint Francis, an FCS program.
UW senior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, who knew Bryant during their prep careers in the Chicago suburbs and was on recruiting visits with him, said the Badgers have a lot to prepare for in facing Bryant and Hutchinson.
“Both are talented quarterbacks and both have different kind of playing styles, both have different strengths and weaknesses,” Sanborn said. “We're going to have to pinpoint on each guy and be prepared for both.”