The path former Badgers QB commit Ben Bryant took to Eastern Michigan

Bryant wrote that he called then-Badgers quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr to tell him of the offer before making it public with a tweet. Budmayr called Bryant the morning after sharing the Georgia offer and told the quarterback he no longer was a fit for the Badgers, according to Bryant’s post.

“The implication that my loyalty to UW had been compromised was not true and is what saddens me the most,” Bryant wrote.

Bryant wrote in the post that he hadn’t felt like part of the Badgers “family” on a number of visits, but he still was excited to join UW’s program and play with the recruits in his class with whom he’d grown close.

“Many life lessons have been learned during this,” Bryant wrote. “I should not have corresponded more than once with another school while committed, and secondly that trust is sacred. I will move on from this with the goal of earning trust from others and trusting my own instincts more.”

Badgers freshman quarterback Deacon Hill last July tweeted about a scholarship offer from UCLA — the school where his sisters starred in water polo and in close proximity to his home in Santa Barbara, California — but his scholarship offer from UW wasn’t pulled.