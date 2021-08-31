The matchup that could decide if the Badgers beat Penn State on Saturday

Washington, who was a four-star recruit who visited UW the same week he toured PSU in 2019, tallied 36 catches, 489 yards and six touchdowns last season. Dotson primarily lined up as an outside receiver with Washington in the slot last season, but that could change this fall under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Having the challenge of two top-tier receivers to battle in the opener has been on senior cornerback Caesar Williams’ mind for months.

“I put the tape on as soon as I found out they were on our schedule,” he said.

That film study showed a pair of pass catchers who excel at winning 50-50 balls and use their leaping ability to get to passes in the air. It also put into focus how dangerous both can be after the catch — Dotson led PSU with 375 yards after catch, an average of 7.2 per reception, while Washington was a tick below 5 yards after each reception.

Williams was a bit more diplomatic when discussing how the Badgers will defend the Dotson-Washington combo, saying he’s up for the challenge of defending either one.