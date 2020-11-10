The heat is on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh after a slow start to the 2020 season

Meanwhile, the 7-year deal Harbaugh signed when he was hired is slowly running out as he nears the midway point of his sixth season with the Wolverines. According to Yahoo! Sports, Harbaugh is the only Power Five coach with fewer than two years remaining on his contract.

There were reports in the spring that Harbaugh, who came to Michigan after a successful run with the San Francisco 49ers that included a Super Bowl appearance, was on the verge of signing an extension with the Wolverines. When Harbaugh was asked for an update in July, with the Michigan athletic department’s finances reeling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “Just been other fish, bigger fish to fry.”

Three months later, Harbaugh’s contract status has remained unchanged. Reports have indicated his total compensation for the 2020 season is over $8 million, leaving some Michigan fans angry the school isn't getting enough bang for its buck.

Which brings us to his back-and-forth with a veteran Michigan newspaper reporter earlier this week. It’s November, when Harbaugh-back-to-the-NFL rumors typically begin to swirl, and Harbaugh was asked if he wanted to address that issue.