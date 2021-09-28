The Badgers offensive line knows what it's been messing up. Here's how it plans to fix it

“They've got numbers on you … you’ve got so many guys that can go to so many to block it, right?” UW coach Paul Chryst said Saturday. “(A loaded box) also can then provide … other opportunities, and I think we were able to, at times, take advantage of (it) but not consistently. We never really forced them out of really having to do what they want. And they had control of it more than we did. We didn't force their hand enough.”

Michigan’s defense under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald has played with a heavy box often this season, so the Badgers know they’ll see it against the Wolverines. The line has to generate push on the line and attempt to clear lanes to the second level of the defense despite being outnumbered.

UW has been shuffling two groups of linemen into games thus far. The starting group — Beach, Josh Seltzner, Joe Tippmann, Jack Nelson and Logan Bruss — typically gives way to the second group — Logan Brown, Cormac Sampson, Kayden Lyles, Michael Furtney and Bruss — on the third series of each half.

The second group played the third series of the first half, but the starters played 11 of the first 12 drives against Notre Dame. After Mertz was sacked and fumbled in the fourth quarter, a line of Beach, Sampson, Lyles, Furtney and Bruss played the rest of the way.