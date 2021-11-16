The 6 bowl games the Badgers are most likely to play in this season

The Badgers don’t have much of a chance for a New Year’s Six Bowl outside of the Rose Bowl — two CFP semifinals (Cotton and Orange bowls), Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl or Sugar Bowl — because the two teams from the Big Ten East to not win the division all but assuredly will be ranked ahead of them in the CFP poll. The CFP committee chooses the New Year’s Six participants. Plus, conference tie-ins with the Sugar Bowl could eliminate any Big Ten team’s chance to play in that game depending on how things shake out in the Big 12 and SEC.

UW (No. 18) was ahead of Iowa (No. 20) in last week’s CFP poll, and both winning last week shouldn’t change that. The CFP hasn’t dinged teams much for losing conference title games in the past, and UW would need that trend to continue in this situation to go to the Citrus Bowl. If Iowa were to jump UW in those rankings, the Hawkeyes could go to the Citrus Bowl and UW could go to the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, the same day.

Music City Bowl/Las Vegas Bowl

UW likely would need to lose to Nebraska or Minnesota over the next two weeks and not win the Big Ten West to end up in one of these bowl games.