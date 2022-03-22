The 3 biggest storylines for the Wisconsin football defense in spring practices

The changes to the University of Wisconsin football program’s offensive coaching staff and those coaches’ on-field tweaks were the subject of much discussion Monday.
But as the Badgers begin spring practices Tuesday, their defense’s attempt to reload a unit losing eight starters begins in earnest. Those departing starters helped produce the No. 1 defense in the FBS, a standard that coordinator Jim Leonhard is trying to make a yearly happening.
“I’m excited about the group we’ve got,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “There’s no doubt we did lose a number of players that had a significant impact and were a reason why we were such a good defense. Yet I’m excited for this spring. We feel like it’s a good group of players and a group that needs this spring.”
UW finished second in the Big Ten West last season with a 9-4 record but was able to keep most of its defensive coaching staff intact. The only change is inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan replacing Bob Bostad, who now leads UW’s offensive line.
Spring practices run March 22 through April 22, with the Badgers slated to practice each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday over the next five weeks. The exception is the final week, when the schedule goes to Tuesday, Thursday, Friday. The practices will be on the indoor field at the McClain Center while the renovations to Camp Randall Stadium’s south end zone seating area continue. UW will not have a spring game as has become the norm under Chryst.
Here are three key storylines to watch on UW’s defense during spring practices.
Next set of inside linebackers
The inside linebacker spot in the Badgers’ 3-4 defense has been occupied by some stellar players. Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal are NFL draft hopefuls this spring, T.J. Edwards just had a career year for the Philadelphia Eagles and others like Chris Orr and Jack Cichy were all-conference players as well.
UW will need to find a new pair for this season, and Sheridan has a number of options. Redshirt sophomore Jordan Turner had two interceptions in limited snaps last season and has arguably the best balance of pass coverage and run stopping in the group. Junior Tatum Grass played the most of any inside linebacker still on the roster from last season, so he could be an option.
Junior Maema Njongmeta and redshirt freshman Jake Ratzlaff likely will push for roles, too. Njongmeta’s power and physicality could push him into a starting role with how often the Badgers have used their inside linebackers as blitzers in recent years. Look out for junior Spencer Lytle’s knowledge of the system and athleticism turning heads after switching from the outside to inside linebacker.
The development of young talent like redshirt freshmen Jake Chaney and Bryan Sanborn, Jack’s brother, will be crucial for creating more depth and aiding the special teams.
Cornerback makeover
The cornerback group experienced the most upheaval of any spot on the roster after the departure of veterans Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams, along with the transfer of two other corners and a position switch by Dean Engram to play wide receiver.
UW answered by bringing in three experienced transfers — Justin Clark, Cedrick Dort Jr. and Jay Shaw — through the transfer portal.
“I thought it was important that if you brought someone it, they better be able to play,” Chryst said. “They’ve got one opportunity. We’re not doing that player any good if there’s not a spot or an opportunity for them to play. Now they’ve got to go out and earn that, but we thought corner was one of those (spots).”
UW also has young players like Al Ashford, Ricardo Hallman, Semar Melvin and Amaun Williams hungry for chances to play.
Corners coach Hank Poteat will have the ability to give those younger players reps while also knowing he has the experience of the transfers, all of whom have been in college for at least five years, to lean on. The slot corner spot will be one to watch — Alexander Smith likely will factor in there after playing some slot but mostly outside in 2021. That could be a position a younger player slides into.
Who’s opposite Herbig?
Noah Burks has been a model of consistency for the past three seasons as the Badgers’ short side of the field outside linebacker. He was never out of position and rarely, if ever, made mental mistakes that cost UW. He also became a better playmaker in 2021. Now that he’s graduated, the Badgers need to find a replacement to play on the side of the ball opposite junior Nick Herbig, who broke out for a team-best nine sacks last season.
There are plenty of options — redshirt sophomore Aaron Witt was held out of action by injuries last season but has flashed the ability to get around the edge quickly when healthy and his length at 6 foot 6 is an asset in shedding blockers. There’s also redshirt freshman Darryl Peterson, whose raw power jumped out in training camp last fall, and redshirt freshman T.J. Bollers, a former four-star recruit who has the strength and quickness to make an impact but needed to learn how to better play in space.
UW outside linebackers coach Bobby April has made some premier players in his time, and Chryst mentioned Monday how former All-American Zack Baun sparked his stellar senior year with a strong spring session under April. But finding the right pairing with Herbig could be the biggest decision April will have made at UW.
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-6)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.81-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump.
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted