The 3 biggest storylines for the Wisconsin football defense in spring practices

The changes to the University of Wisconsin football program’s offensive coaching staff and those coaches’ on-field tweaks were the subject of much discussion Monday.

But as the Badgers begin spring practices Tuesday, their defense’s attempt to reload a unit losing eight starters begins in earnest. Those departing starters helped produce the No. 1 defense in the FBS, a standard that coordinator Jim Leonhard is trying to make a yearly happening.

“I’m excited about the group we’ve got,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “There’s no doubt we did lose a number of players that had a significant impact and were a reason why we were such a good defense. Yet I’m excited for this spring. We feel like it’s a good group of players and a group that needs this spring.”

UW finished second in the Big Ten West last season with a 9-4 record but was able to keep most of its defensive coaching staff intact. The only change is inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan replacing Bob Bostad, who now leads UW’s offensive line.

Spring practices run March 22 through April 22, with the Badgers slated to practice each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday over the next five weeks. The exception is the final week, when the schedule goes to Tuesday, Thursday, Friday. The practices will be on the indoor field at the McClain Center while the renovations to Camp Randall Stadium’s south end zone seating area continue. UW will not have a spring game as has become the norm under Chryst.

Here are three key storylines to watch on UW’s defense during spring practices.

Next set of inside linebackers

The inside linebacker spot in the Badgers’ 3-4 defense has been occupied by some stellar players. Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal are NFL draft hopefuls this spring, T.J. Edwards just had a career year for the Philadelphia Eagles and others like Chris Orr and Jack Cichy were all-conference players as well.

UW will need to find a new pair for this season, and Sheridan has a number of options. Redshirt sophomore Jordan Turner had two interceptions in limited snaps last season and has arguably the best balance of pass coverage and run stopping in the group. Junior Tatum Grass played the most of any inside linebacker still on the roster from last season, so he could be an option.

Junior Maema Njongmeta and redshirt freshman Jake Ratzlaff likely will push for roles, too. Njongmeta’s power and physicality could push him into a starting role with how often the Badgers have used their inside linebackers as blitzers in recent years. Look out for junior Spencer Lytle’s knowledge of the system and athleticism turning heads after switching from the outside to inside linebacker.

The development of young talent like redshirt freshmen Jake Chaney and Bryan Sanborn, Jack’s brother, will be crucial for creating more depth and aiding the special teams.

Cornerback makeover

The cornerback group experienced the most upheaval of any spot on the roster after the departure of veterans Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams, along with the transfer of two other corners and a position switch by Dean Engram to play wide receiver.

UW answered by bringing in three experienced transfers — Justin Clark, Cedrick Dort Jr. and Jay Shaw — through the transfer portal.

“I thought it was important that if you brought someone it, they better be able to play,” Chryst said. “They’ve got one opportunity. We’re not doing that player any good if there’s not a spot or an opportunity for them to play. Now they’ve got to go out and earn that, but we thought corner was one of those (spots).”

UW also has young players like Al Ashford, Ricardo Hallman, Semar Melvin and Amaun Williams hungry for chances to play.

Corners coach Hank Poteat will have the ability to give those younger players reps while also knowing he has the experience of the transfers, all of whom have been in college for at least five years, to lean on. The slot corner spot will be one to watch — Alexander Smith likely will factor in there after playing some slot but mostly outside in 2021. That could be a position a younger player slides into.

Who’s opposite Herbig?

Noah Burks has been a model of consistency for the past three seasons as the Badgers’ short side of the field outside linebacker. He was never out of position and rarely, if ever, made mental mistakes that cost UW. He also became a better playmaker in 2021. Now that he’s graduated, the Badgers need to find a replacement to play on the side of the ball opposite junior Nick Herbig, who broke out for a team-best nine sacks last season.

There are plenty of options — redshirt sophomore Aaron Witt was held out of action by injuries last season but has flashed the ability to get around the edge quickly when healthy and his length at 6 foot 6 is an asset in shedding blockers. There’s also redshirt freshman Darryl Peterson, whose raw power jumped out in training camp last fall, and redshirt freshman T.J. Bollers, a former four-star recruit who has the strength and quickness to make an impact but needed to learn how to better play in space.

UW outside linebackers coach Bobby April has made some premier players in his time, and Chryst mentioned Monday how former All-American Zack Baun sparked his stellar senior year with a strong spring session under April. But finding the right pairing with Herbig could be the biggest decision April will have made at UW.

