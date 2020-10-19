'That man is crazy': ILB Leo Chenal ready to put 'high-level' physical skills on field

Chenal played in 11 games last season, spelling Orr at the inside linebacker spot next to junior Jack Sanborn. He tallied 20 total tackles, two for loss, a sack and recovered a fumble. After playing a good amount in lopsided, early-season games, Chenal stepped in when Orr suffered a concussion against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. He notched four tackles in that appearance.

UW’s inside linebacker group, outside of Sanborn and senior Mike Maskalunas, is thin on experience. Position coach Bob Bostad said he feels “rock solid” about his top trio, but the young, talented crop of freshmen in the group need more time to develop.

That means Chenal must take a big step in understanding the defense and communicating, things Bostad has seen during preseason practices.

“The thing I like about Leo is I don’t see him struggling with some things. He’s not what I would call a high-rep guy where he needs to see it a million times. I think he’s pretty sharp that way, and he really wants to do it. He’s got the right desire and the right mindset. Obviously he’s got some physical traits that are off-the-charts, but you’ve got to have that other half of it. I’ve been really, in the short amount of time, I see some little things that I’m going, ‘Oh OK, he’s seeing it,’” Bostad said.

