Team chemistry the most important result from Badgers spring football practices

It canceled two games from their shortened season and things were never on track after it. Senior and team captain Garrett Groshek said the Badgers had a lack of energy last season, which can be partially attributed to the effort it took each day to be eligible to play or practice, let alone the preparation for a game.

It’s difficult to fire up a teammate when you don’t know him. And after the virus wiped out spring practices, modified summer workouts and yo-yoed the season in the fall, the Badgers had little connectivity.

It’s in this area that UW’s spring practices have been most crucial. Beyond what techniques or skills the players have learned in these 15 on-field sessions, or the information shared in the meetings in between, being on the field together without the pressure of a game looming has helped form bonds not present a year ago.

“The first thing when we got back that we talked about was just being a team again,” sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz said.