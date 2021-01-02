TE Jake Ferguson announces return to Badgers for fifth year

“Whether it was winning the Axe, all the different bowl game experiences, or even just the simple trips with the O-line to Chili’s, I can’t imagine myself being anywhere else with any other group of teammates coaches and fans. After a lot of self reflection and talking with my family, I am excited to announce that I have chosen to stay for my fifth year and play football for the University of Wisconsin. I believe my time at Wisconsin is not yet finished and also gives me the opportunity to graduate from one of the greatest universities! And for those keeping tabs, there will be one more year of #BarrysGrandson.