Suspended Wisconsin RB Antwan Roberts entering transfer portal
Suspended Wisconsin RB Antwan Roberts entering transfer portal

University of Wisconsin freshman running back Antwan Roberts has entered the transfer portal.

A UW official confirmed the news first reported by Rivals’ Jon McNamara.

Roberts was suspended by Badgers coach after an Aug. 21 altercation in a residence hall with fellow freshman running back Loyal Crawford. Crawford was dismissed from the team on Aug. 31, the same day Roberts was suspended indefinitely.

Roberts was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class out of Hendersonville, Tennessee.

A text message sent to Roberts wasn’t returned Sunday morning.

A UW-Madison police statement issued Aug. 31 said the department on Aug. 22 investigated the incident between Roberts and Crawford. The police determined Crawford armed himself with a knife, and the altercation resulted in minor injuries, none of which involved the knife.

Roberts wasn’t expected to play much, if at all, this season. UW was idle this week but will play No. 12 Notre Dame at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago. 

