After becoming the first Sun Prairie High player to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season as a senior, Cooper Nelson won't need to travel far to continue his football career.
Nelson committed to the University of Wisconsin on Twitter late Thursday night, and he'll reportedly head to Madison as a preferred walk-on.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound wide receiver rates as a two-star prospect by 247sports and is unranked by Rivals. He chose the Badgers over a reported scholarship offer from Western Illinois.
Nelson's father, Scott Nelson, played safety for UW during the 1993 season -- the year former head coach Barry Alvarez won his first Big Ten title and Rose Bowl with the Badgers.