When a star leaves a college football program, the readiness of his successor often determines how that program fares going forward.
The larger the role that star player played for his team, the more difficult finding his replacement is. For Northwestern, replacing quarterback Clayton Thorson this season has been difficult at best and “ugly” at worst.
Thorson shined as the Wildcats’ signal-caller for four seasons before being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. But his replacement, redshirt sophomore Hunter Johnson, has stumbled out of the gate with four interceptions and a 48.5 completion percentage.
Northwestern (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) comes to Camp Randall Stadium for an 11 a.m. Saturday kickoff against the No. 8 Badgers (3-0, 1-0) struggling to score points. The Wildcats’ 15.7 points per game is the worst of any Power Five program, and they’ll face the nation’s best defense in terms of points allowed per game (4.7) in UW.
“When it’s not working, especially offensively, it’s ugly ball. That’s where we’re at right now, we’re not playing very pretty football right now,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said during his Monday news conference. “Are we disappointed? Yeah, we’re very disappointed, but we know we’ve got a good football team, we’ve just got to go to work.”
One of the few bright spots for Northwestern has been redshirt freshman running back Drake Anderson.
Anderson broke out with 141 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries against UNLV in the Wildcats’ lone win. He added 91 yards and a late score last week in a 31-10 loss to Michigan State. Anderson is the son of Damien Anderson, Northwestern’s second-leading rusher in program history who came in fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2000.
“A very elusive guy. He’s got a lot of twitch, he’s very quick. He makes decisions and gets downhill,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said of Anderson. “Within their scheme and some of the little tweaks they have up front and how they block things, they’re able to put those guys in positions with their running style … you see the best of what they do.”
Anderson’s shiftiness and speed make him a difficult player to tackle, and Northwestern has force-fed him the ball with its passing game struggling.
The Wildcats use a bit of deception with their formations and blocking schemes to challenge defenses’ ability to get a clean shot on Anderson. Leonhard said to the untrained eye, things look different each play, but the Wildcats’ schemes are consistent for their players.
“They do a lot of stuff formation-wise that try to get your eyes in a lot of different places,” said Zack Baun, UW’s co-leader in tackles (13) and leader in tackles-for-loss (five). “I think sticking to our rules and our key concepts are going to be big for us this week.”
Many of the run-pass options the Wildcats feature have ended with Anderson carries. Fitzgerald said more of those should’ve turned into passes, but he believed his team ran the ball “pretty well” last week against the No. 25 Spartans.
The Wildcats are averaging 136 passing yards per game, which is the fewest in the Big Ten and ranks 126th of 130 teams in FBS. When asked about the game plan and how his players could better execute it this week, a visibly frustrated Fitzgerald’s response went viral.
“We just take 90 hours and play Wii and golf all week,” he said. “I go into every game plan expecting it to work, to be honest with you. I understand there’s 40,000 experts on Twitter that could call plays for me. My email address is hashtag ‘I don’t care.’ We’ve got to be better, and we’re going to work to be better.”
Johnson — an Indiana native who transferred from Clemson — was pulled from last week’s game in favor of senior Aidan Lee after Fitzgerald said things discussed at halftime weren’t corrected offensively. Lee also struggled, throwing two interceptions in 11 attempts against the Spartans.
Johnson is still listed as the team’s starter.
Frustrations with the offense’s miscues are just one part of Northwestern’s problem. Fitzgerald said he’s also trying to rid his team of negativity.
“Three weeks in I’m starting to get to know these guys a little better and I don’t like their attitude. So guess who’s going to fix it? Good ole Under Armor size 12,” he said.
Even with the Wildcats reeling a bit, UW players and coaches aren’t taking the bait of overlooking their first Big Ten West Division foe. Recent history shows why — the Badgers are 2-3 in the past five meetings with the Wildcats and 6-7 since 2000.
“They are really well-coached. They’ve got good players, and when you’ve got good players that know and can execute the scheme — it’s built on stressing you,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “Everyone has to play good assignment football. All the things you hear each week, but it’s all true.”