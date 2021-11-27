Stirring rally lifts Iowa past Nebraska, leaves Badgers needing win Saturday to take Big Ten West title

Extra points

No. 12 Michigan State (9-2, 6-2, No. 12 CFP) hosts Penn State (7-4, 4-4) and can improve its chances of playing in a New Year’s Day bowl with a victory. The Nittany Lions, favored by 1½ points, look to defeat a ranked opponent for the third time this season. ... If host Illinois (4-7, 3-5) can beat Northwestern (3-8, 1-7) and other things fall into place, the Illini could find themselves in their second bowl appearance in the past five years earn a spot in a bowl game if enough of the 82 bowl bids are not filled automatically with six-win teams — and if they get some games to fall their way this weekend. ... Indiana (2-9, 0-8) heads into Purdue (7-4, 5-3) trying to snap a six-game losing streak and avoid its first winless season in conference play since 2011. ... Maryland (5-6, 2-6) and host Rutgers (5-6, 2-6) will play for bowl eligibility. The Terrapins have not played in a bowl game since 2016, while the Scarlet Knights last went in 2014.