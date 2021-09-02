Still rowing: P.J. Fleck is looking for Minnesota to build on its success in Year 5

Had Fleck left in 2020, his buyout to the university would have been $10 million. It drops to $4.5 million this year and $3 million the next two years.

Fleck's extension was the third in as many years at Minnesota, and Coyle wants to keep the coach here long term.

"I could not be happier and more excited with P.J., Heather [Fleck's wife], what they've brought to our program,'' Coyle said. "I go back to when we interviewed him in Chicago for this job, he laid out a very clear and specific plan, and he has hit every benchmark that he talked about.''

Fleck isn't one to gauge where Minnesota is in relation to becoming a "destination program,'' but he's proud of the accomplishments so far.

"Hopefully we've done everything we said we were going to do,'' he said. ". I hope it's very clear that everybody sees that 2019, winning the most games since 1904, winning seven Big Ten games for the first time ever, beating two top-10 teams, being ranked in the top 10 in the country.

"I'm not saying that happens every single year. People got a chance to see what happened here. The longer that culture is sustained, the more chances you give yourself to be in that type of season.''

