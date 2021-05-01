Steelers move up, take former Badger Isaiahh Loudermilk in fifth round of NFL Draft

The wait for a Badger to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft is over.

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved up in the fifth round Saturday to select defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk, taking him significantly higher than his projections, which were in the late sixth or seventh rounds. Loudermilk was the 156th overall pick in the draft.

“I know traditionally it is a great defense. I just can’t wait to be part of such a historically great defense and a historically great team,” Loudermilk told reporters.

He’ll join former UW great T.J. Watt in the Steelers’ front, and have the opportunity to learn from new teammate Cameron Heyward, a two-time first-team All-Pro and four-time pro bowler at defensive end.

Loudermilk played significant snaps every year he was at UW, amassing 40 career appearances and 63 total tackles. He had 11½ tackles for loss and 7½ sacks for the Badgers. He also had nine passes defended and two forced fumbles.

His height (6-6⅜) and long arms could help him be a pest to quarterbacks, batting balls down at the line.