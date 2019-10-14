The Big Ten Conference announced the start time of the University of Wisconsin football team’s game next week against Ohio State.
The sixth-ranked Badgers will take on the No. 4 Buckeyes at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The game will be televised on Fox.
UW (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) is riding a six-game losing streak against Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) — all but one of those contests have been one-score games. The Badgers last beat the Buckeyes in 2010, a home game in which No. 18 UW toppled top-ranked Ohio State 31-18.